Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Acquires 5,764 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,867.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.5% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,736.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,253,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986,989 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,879.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,694,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,431,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103,769 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,733.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,564,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $631,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,206,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Societe Generale reduced their price target on Alphabet from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

Alphabet Stock Up 7.3 %

Insider Activity

Shares of GOOG opened at $108.80 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $149.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.80 and a 200-day moving average of $101.29.

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 201,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total transaction of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 201,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

