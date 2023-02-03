TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of TransAlta from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.10.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Price Performance

TransAlta stock opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. TransAlta has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.07). TransAlta had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $712.20 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TAC. Addenda Capital Inc. purchased a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in TransAlta by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in TransAlta by 1,416.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.