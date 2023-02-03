Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Transcat were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Transcat by 137.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transcat by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Transcat by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Transcat by 4.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Transcat by 16.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Transcat Stock Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $83.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $631.26 million, a P/E ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 0.79. Transcat, Inc. has a one year low of $50.32 and a one year high of $86.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRNS. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Transcat from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Transcat from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Transcat Profile

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

