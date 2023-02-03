Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at HC Wainwright

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.97% from the stock’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Transcat’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $631.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 0.79. Transcat has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $86.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.10.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.07). Transcat had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. On average, research analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Transcat by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Transcat by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,379 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 137.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Transcat by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Transcat by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,411 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transcat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.