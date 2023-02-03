Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) PT Raised to $100.00

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Northland Securities from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

TRNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Transcat Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of TRNS opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $631.26 million, a P/E ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Transcat has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $86.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.10.

Transcat

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.90 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Transcat will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Transcat by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Transcat by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Transcat by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Transcat by 32.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Transcat by 27.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after buying an additional 155,050 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

