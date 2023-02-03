Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) PT Raised to $92.00 at Craig Hallum

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRNS. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Transcat from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Transcat from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS opened at $83.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Transcat has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $86.51. The company has a market capitalization of $631.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.26 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.93 and a 200-day moving average of $75.10.

Transcat ( NASDAQ:TRNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.90 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 4.49%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 57.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,502 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Transcat by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 29,652 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Transcat by 15.2% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,786 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Transcat by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Transcat by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 727,872 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,093,000 after acquiring an additional 155,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

