TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Price Target Raised to $765.00 at Credit Suisse Group

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $735.00 to $765.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $700.00.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $711.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $733.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $645.52 and its 200 day moving average is $610.87.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total value of $4,454,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,765,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total value of $4,454,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,765,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jorge Valladares sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $667.41, for a total transaction of $13,348,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,341,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,866,810. Insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group in the third quarter worth $387,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after acquiring an additional 173,413 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 725.0% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 195,910 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,818,000 after acquiring an additional 172,163 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 1,887.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $74,651,000 after acquiring an additional 132,100 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,650,144,000 after acquiring an additional 117,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

