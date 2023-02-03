TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $91.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $72.00. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TRU. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on TransUnion in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.50 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $101.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered TransUnion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.90.

TransUnion Price Performance

Shares of TRU opened at $75.41 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $105.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

TransUnion Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in TransUnion by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransUnion by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

