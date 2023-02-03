Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Shares Purchased by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,218 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Triumph Group were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 121.4% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Triumph Group by 16.6% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,854 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Triumph Group Trading Down 0.2 %

TGI opened at $12.22 on Friday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.84 and a twelve month high of $27.85. The stock has a market cap of $794.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.67%. The business had revenue of $328.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGI. Wolfe Research began coverage on Triumph Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Triumph Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Triumph Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.57.

Triumph Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.