UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,342 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in UiPath by 20,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UiPath alerts:

Insider Activity at UiPath

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,515,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,457,103.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $30,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 438,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,335,631.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,515,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,457,103.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,300 shares of company stock valued at $216,060 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Price Performance

NYSE PATH opened at $17.60 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.27 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The healthcare company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 17.19% and a negative net margin of 34.99%. The firm had revenue of $262.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.07 million. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on UiPath from $30.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on UiPath from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on UiPath from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on UiPath from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.97.

UiPath Profile

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.