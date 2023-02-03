Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,514 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,603,000 after purchasing an additional 508,624 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,747,000 after purchasing an additional 492,842 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,727.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,830,000 after purchasing an additional 178,744 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 72.5% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 347,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,373,000 after purchasing an additional 145,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 44.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,693,000 after purchasing an additional 141,945 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on RARE shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $74.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $105.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Price Performance

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $47.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 0.96. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $85.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $90.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.76 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 197.47% and a negative return on equity of 84.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -8.84 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

In related news, CAO Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $89,282.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $712,020.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Profile

(Get Rating)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, engaged in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its products include Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous enzyme replacement therapy, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.