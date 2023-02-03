Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Shares Sold by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,882 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,804,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,380,000 after buying an additional 150,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Umpqua by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,583,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $369,344,000 after buying an additional 164,322 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Umpqua by 12.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,123,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,315,000 after buying an additional 1,340,649 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Umpqua by 33.2% in the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,793,611 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,159,000 after buying an additional 1,443,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Umpqua by 22.9% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,526,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,143,000 after buying an additional 658,030 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.97. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Umpqua had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $387.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.19%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

