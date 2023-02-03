United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $4,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in United Airlines by 85.8% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Airlines news, Director James A. C. Kennedy purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.72 per share, with a total value of $79,440.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,193.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Airlines Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL opened at $52.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.13. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $53.26.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 1.64%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.60) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on United Airlines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on United Airlines to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.56.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

