United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,767 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 37.7% in the second quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 336,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,238,000 after buying an additional 92,000 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 55,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 7.5% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 121,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Natural Foods

In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Natural Foods news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,681 shares of company stock worth $1,632,273 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods Stock Up 3.3 %

UNFI stock opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.70. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.13.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on UNFI shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.17.

United Natural Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

