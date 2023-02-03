Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) PT Lowered to $7.25

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s previous close.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Uniti Group Price Performance

Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uniti Group

Uniti Group Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth $9,446,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Uniti Group during the first quarter worth about $18,073,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Uniti Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,352,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,170,000 after buying an additional 1,016,467 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,165,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,002,000 after acquiring an additional 580,225 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uniti Group by 321.3% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 402,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 307,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

