Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) PT Lowered to $7.25

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $9.00 to $7.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.73% from the company’s previous close.
UNIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.
Uniti Group Price Performance
Shares of Uniti Group stock opened at $6.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. Uniti Group has a 1 year low of $5.34 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27.
Uniti Group Company Profile
Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.
