Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $34.74

Shares of Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.71, with a volume of 19817 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UNVR. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Univar Solutions Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Insider Activity

Univar Solutions ( NYSE:UNVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of Univar Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $387,025.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,119,455.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock valued at $3,636,409. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Univar Solutions

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNVR. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Univar Solutions by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Univar Solutions by 51.7% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Univar Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univar Solutions Company Profile

Univar Solutions, Inc is a chemical and ingredients distributor and provider of specialty services. It operates through the following segments: USA, Canada, Europe and the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. The company was founded by George van Waters and Nat Rogers on August 8, 1924, and is headquartered in Downers Grove, IL.

