Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,569 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 21,291 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,079 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,674 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 22.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,784 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $129.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.80.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

NYSE UHS opened at $150.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.24. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.50 and a 1 year high of $158.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is 8.23%.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

