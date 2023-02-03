Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Mizuho

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 32.91% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Upstart from $33.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

Get Upstart alerts:

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of UPST opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. Upstart has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -238.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). Upstart had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $157.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.67 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Upstart will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $60,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,585 shares in the company, valued at $5,468,809.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $60,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,468,809.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,693 shares of company stock valued at $694,148 in the last 90 days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Upstart

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UPST. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 40,000.0% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Upstart by 58.8% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.