Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.43 and last traded at C$2.56. 313,165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 575,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.68.

Valeura Energy Stock Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$213.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Get Valeura Energy alerts:

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Turkey. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in six production leases and exploration licenses covering approximately 0.23 million gross acres and 0.19 net acres of deep rights in the Thrace Basin of northwest Turkey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valeura Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valeura Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.