Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price suggests a potential downside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $24.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.50. Verve Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00.

Institutional Trading of Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,958,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,315,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,226,000 after acquiring an additional 199,869 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,365,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,479,000 after purchasing an additional 971,971 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,376,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,973,000 after purchasing an additional 792,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.