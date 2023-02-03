Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,081 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNEX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other StoneX Group news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,610,323.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $55,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,691,201.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total transaction of $1,884,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,610,323.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,034 shares of company stock worth $2,707,765. Company insiders own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNEX opened at $86.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.06. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.00 and a fifty-two week high of $103.00.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.10 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 20.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

