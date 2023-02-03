Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 11,568 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 174,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $11.52 on Friday. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $754.79 million, a P/E ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 336.00%.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Medical REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

