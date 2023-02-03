Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,748 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,853 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Q2 were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Q2 by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Q2 from $100.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Q2 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Q2 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Q2 from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.92.

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $77,684.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,865,963.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $35.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 1.45. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $67.77.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.61 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 18.50%. Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

