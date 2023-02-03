Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 37,194 Shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) by 123.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,194 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 54.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 2,011.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the first quarter worth $118,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 69.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shoe Carnival Trading Up 3.5 %
SCVL opened at $28.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 1.42. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.42 and a 12 month high of $36.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.01.
Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is currently 9.25%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shoe Carnival Profile
Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.
