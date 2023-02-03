Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 5,669 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The GEO Group news, SVP James H. Black sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $32,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,373 shares in the company, valued at $70,039.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The GEO Group Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEO stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GEO. Wedbush upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

About The GEO Group

(Get Rating)

The GEO Group, Inc engages in the design, financing, development, and support services for secure facilities, processing centers, and community re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure, Electronic Monitoring and Supervision, Reentry, and International Services. The U.S.

