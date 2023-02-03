Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,919 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of United Bankshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,629,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $589,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after buying an additional 624,816 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in United Bankshares by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,054,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 4.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,230,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,905,000 after buying an additional 52,921 shares during the period. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBSI opened at $42.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.05. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $44.15.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.77 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 51.25%.

In other news, Director J Paul Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $106,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

