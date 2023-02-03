Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 9,854 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 63,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at about $5,634,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 103,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 56.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 37,224 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Kite Realty Group Trust

In related news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 791,452 shares in the company, valued at $17,586,063.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 32,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total value of $712,239.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,586,063.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven P. Grimes sold 12,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $289,343.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 778,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,399,609.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,500 shares of company stock worth $2,013,888 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Trading Up 2.4 %

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE KRG opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.17. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -165.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on KRG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.