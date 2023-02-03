Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,834 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,721 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 5.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,654,000 after acquiring an additional 157,167 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 113.5% during the second quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,819,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,121 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 392.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,935,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,498,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,376,000 after acquiring an additional 18,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enovix by 52.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,219,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,400,000 after acquiring an additional 418,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Enovix Price Performance

NASDAQ:ENVX opened at $8.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.07. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovix ( NASDAQ:ENVX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enovix Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Ashok Lahiri sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total value of $25,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,358,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,399,374.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 20.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ENVX shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on Enovix from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Enovix from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Enovix in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Enovix from $28.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Enovix from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Enovix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.54.

Enovix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Featured Articles

