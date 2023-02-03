Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Spire during the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Spire by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Spire in the 3rd quarter worth $4,190,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 57,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,587,000 after buying an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Spire by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Spire from $78.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

SR stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.52 and a 1 year high of $79.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.46.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.35 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 8.48%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spire Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the Gas Utility and Gas Marketing Business segments. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

