Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 33,175 Shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,175 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 831.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 22,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $342,464.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,665.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $27.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $489.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.00 million. Pediatrix Medical Group had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.30%. Research analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on MD shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc engages in the provision of physician services. It includes newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company was founded by Roger J. Medel in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, FL.

