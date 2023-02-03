Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103,585 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 309,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 119,491 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 598.7% in the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 51,524 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 70,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Alkermes from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Alkermes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Alkermes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.89.

Shares of Alkermes stock opened at $27.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96. Alkermes plc has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alkermes plc will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its proprietary products include ARISTADA, ARISTADA INITIO, LYBALVI, and VIVITROL.

