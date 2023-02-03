Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 194,042 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,250 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in EZCORP by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EZCORP by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,365 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in EZCORP in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EZCORP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EZPW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on EZCORP in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

EZCORP Price Performance

EZPW stock opened at $9.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.48 million, a PE ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.19. EZCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.73.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.82 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EZCORP, Inc engages in the provision of pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn and Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EZCORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EZCORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.