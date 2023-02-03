Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 11,055 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,752,000 after purchasing an additional 51,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,013,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,938,000 after purchasing an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 57.0% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,327,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,944,000 after purchasing an additional 481,898 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 8.1% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,251,946 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,258,000 after purchasing an additional 94,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,569 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,507,000 after buying an additional 28,414 shares during the period.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.13.

Atlas Air Worldwide Trading Up 0.0 %

AAWW opened at $102.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.12. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.70 and a 52 week high of $102.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.