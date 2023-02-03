Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,231 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 1,419 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTU. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,585,781 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $332,445,000 after buying an additional 7,663,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,873,533 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $193,137,000 after buying an additional 2,595,279 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $51,629,000 after buying an additional 2,015,138 shares during the last quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,682,000. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,379,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Peabody Energy news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $73,900.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,547,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $7,929,048.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,610,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,349,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 2,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total transaction of $73,900.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,770 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,209,587 shares of company stock valued at $66,114,366. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BTU opened at $28.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.74. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $12.11 and a 1 year high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 57.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

