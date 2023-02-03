Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,308 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,337.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth $60,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT during the first quarter worth $204,000. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Up 2.8 %
PLYM opened at $22.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $976.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.35. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $15.59 and a one year high of $29.11.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.
Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.
