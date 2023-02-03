Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. 95.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KSS shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kohl’s from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Kohl’s stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.89. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $63.74.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

