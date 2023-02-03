Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOPE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 19,263.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 613,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after acquiring an additional 610,063 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,539,000 after acquiring an additional 169,224 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 246,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,250,000 after acquiring an additional 149,192 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,719,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 600,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,519,000 after purchasing an additional 117,206 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total value of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,076.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Grand Canyon Education Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

LOPE stock opened at $117.78 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.44 and its 200-day moving average is $96.54.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.