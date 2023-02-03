Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,571 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,024 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Foundation by 3.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in First Foundation by 8.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in First Foundation by 23.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in First Foundation by 79.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in First Foundation by 6.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of First Foundation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation to $17.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of First Foundation from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Foundation Stock Performance

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini acquired 5,471 shares of First Foundation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $75,007.41. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Pagliarini bought 5,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $75,007.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,930.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Scott F. Kavanaugh bought 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.84 per share, with a total value of $99,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,291,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,874,761.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFWM opened at $16.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $925.92 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day moving average of $17.08. First Foundation Inc. has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $27.32.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 22.45%.

First Foundation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.