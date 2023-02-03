Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Relay Therapeutics were worth $1,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $204,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently weighed in on RLAY. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.
Insider Transactions at Relay Therapeutics
Relay Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of RLAY opened at $22.76 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $35.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.24.
Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 17,136.40% and a negative return on equity of 21.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Relay Therapeutics Company Profile
Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.
