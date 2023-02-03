Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 102,134 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Willdan Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 519,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Willdan Group by 330.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,966 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 53,702 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Willdan Group by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Willdan Group from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Willdan Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager acquired 25,126 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.73 per share, with a total value of $445,483.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,486,807 shares in the company, valued at $26,361,088.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 119,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,984,422. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $21.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.29 million, a P/E ratio of -31.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.55. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.53 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

