Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,615 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $1,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 45,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 16,922 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 689,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,611,000 after buying an additional 323,721 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 14,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 54,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HCC opened at $38.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.04. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $33.84.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $390.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.95 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 64.38% and a net margin of 37.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

