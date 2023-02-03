Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 156,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 20.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 108,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,348 shares in the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 93,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 6.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,727,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,369,000 after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on City Office REIT from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

CIO opened at $10.05 on Friday. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.19 million, a PE ratio of 0.98, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

