Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. 52.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $19.04 on Friday. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $748.84 million, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. This is a boost from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 149.25%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UBA. StockNews.com upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

