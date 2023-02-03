Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 46,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ingles Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Ingles Markets by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ingles Markets

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.71, for a total transaction of $201,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingles Markets Price Performance

IMKTA stock opened at $94.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.22. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $76.40 and a 12 month high of $102.99.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 23.63%.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

