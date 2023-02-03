Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.69 Million Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,986 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 986.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cal-Maine Foods Trading Down 4.3 %

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total transaction of $64,546.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,166.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CALM opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.37. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 18.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.86%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is currently 55.67%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.