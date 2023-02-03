Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 119.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 46,016 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HR. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 160.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 110,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 68,331 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 174,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 70,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $21.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 81.30 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $32.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.71.

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

