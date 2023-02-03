Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,048 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 78.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 8.9% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in South Plains Financial by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

In other South Plains Financial news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $144,696.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,654,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,912,767.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $144,696.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,654,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,912,767.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Campbell sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $131,021.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,643,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,086,159.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SPFI opened at $28.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $31.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Community Banking and Insurance business segments.

