Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,405 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 27,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $37.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.70. The firm has a market cap of $907.34 million, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.20. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $38.46.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

