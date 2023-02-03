Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the first quarter valued at $29,000. American Research & Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 42.3% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 69.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern Copper during the second quarter valued at $38,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern Copper from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.01. Southern Copper Co. has a one year low of $42.42 and a one year high of $79.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

