Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 479 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAR. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 616,533.8% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 857,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,066,000 after purchasing an additional 856,982 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,354,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1,511.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 100,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,822,000 after purchasing an additional 94,525 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,585,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 125.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 485,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,863,789.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.05, for a total value of $2,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,647,146.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.17, for a total value of $3,783,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 485,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,863,789.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,150 shares of company stock valued at $9,816,032 over the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $218.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Avis Budget Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $309.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.75.

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $222.85 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $327.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.03.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $21.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.80 by $6.90. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 23.09% and a negative return on equity of 473.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 52.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

